CPI asks Southern Railway to operate EMU services between Pallavaram - Guduvancherry during peak hours

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday urged the Southern Railway to ensure the operation of the EMU trains between Guduvanchery and Pallavaram stations during peak hours for the passengers' convenience.

The CPI in its statement requested for the suburban trains to be operated between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery at least during peak hours.

The request has been placed to the Southern Railway following the EMU train cancellation due to maintenance activities from Saturday till August 14 from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and 10 pm to 11.59 pm.

The non-operation of EMU services during the peak hours impacts lakhs of people living in the suburbs who commute to city for the work daily, he said.

"A minimum of 25 buses are needed for people travelling in just one train and it is nearly impossible to ply so many buses on the roads. Even with the Metro Rail project work currently underway, the public cannot travel in private vehicles, due to heavy traffic. The cancellation of trains exposes the indifference of the Railways and the Union Government towards, " he noted.

Mutharasan insisted that appropriate measures are taken to stop trains on Sundays and to run trains at least during peak hours on other weekdays.