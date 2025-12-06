Southern Railway operates few more special trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) would operate few more special trains to clear extra rush of passengers owing to the flight cancellations.

Train No 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 11.15 pm on December 7 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 11.15 am, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 03.30 pm on December 8 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 04.15 am, the next day (one service).

Train No 06108 Thiruvananthapuram North – Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 03.45 pm on Sunday and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.20 am, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06107 Chennai Egmore - Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 01.50 pm on Monday and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 08.00 am, the next day (one service).

Train No 06024 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.30 pm on (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.20 am, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06023 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.20 pm on Monday and reach Coimbatore at 11.30 pm, the same day (one service).

Advance reservation for the special trains will open shortly, said a statement.