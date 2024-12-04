Southern Railway notifies change in pattern of express trains on Dec 6; check details

CHENNAI: Patterns of several express trains operated to and from Chennai Central would be changed in view of the line block permitted for facilitating engineering works in Melpakkam Yard.

1. Train No. 12680 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 6.20 am and Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Mysuru at 5.00 am on December 6 (Friday) will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The trains will be short-terminated at Katpadi

2. Train No. 06736 Vellore – Arakkonam MEMU scheduled to leave Vellore at 10.00 am on December 6 will be partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam. The train will be short-terminated at Chitteri.

3. Train No. 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.35 pm on December 6 will originate from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 4.15 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

4. Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 pm on December 6 will originate from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 5.30 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

5. Train No. 06735 Arakkonam – Vellore MEMU scheduled to leave Arakkonam at 2.50 pm on December 6 will originate from Chitteri at 3.02 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chitteri, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.