Southern Railway gets new AGM

CHENNAI: Vipin Kumar assumed charge as Additional General Manager (AGM) of Southern Railway (SR) on Monday. Prior to this, Vipin was the Chief Administrative Officer/Construction of North Central Railway. An officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Vipin takes over from Kaushal Kishore who superannuated in August 2025.



Vipin has led large-scale infrastructure projects across railways, metros, highways, and tunnels, demonstrating competence across multi-disciplinary domains. Earlier, he held the post of senior deputy general manager (SDGM) in Eastern Railway and Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru. Vipin graduated from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad. Vipin pursued post-graduation in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.