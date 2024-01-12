Southern railway employees and other employee's unions organise hunger strike in Moore market complex

CHENNAI: The Southern railway employees along with other employee's unions organized a hunger strike on Friday in the Moore market complex. The demands raised by the union is to scrap the new pension scheme and restore the old pension scheme.

To revise the Minimum pay as Rs.32500 with effect from 1st July, 2023, Withdraw CTE/ Southern Railways order as on 4th August, 2023 and to consider IDT or IRT intake. Also restrooms should be provided for AC on duty employees on Zonal or Division.

"From 2004, the employees who were appointed in the railways are not under the scheme of pension. The new pension scheme is against our rights and along with other employee's unions we are organizing a strike. At the age of 18, I joined the railways and will be retiring in the year 2024. After serving the railways for these many years, my right is denied" said Simi Lal Singh, SRES Women's wing and NFIR Working committee member. State government employees, teachers, PSUs, police, transport employees etc. are also participating in the strike, she added.

"Except defense all the government employees are under the new pension scheme with the contribution from the employees. The new pension scheme does not provide a guaranteed pension to an employee during the retirement but in the old pension system the employee is guaranteed a pension of 50% of last basic pay drawn and dearness allowance," said V Gopala Krishnan, Working General Secretary, SRES.

A rally was conducted in Delhi in August, 2023 where 4 Lakh employees from all over the country participated. 97% of the Southern railways and Indian railways employees have supported the strike by SRES and NFIR.

To bring the attention of the Central government a relay angle strike will be organized by Southern Railways employees in Chennai division, he added.