Southern Railway earns Rs 43.44 cr more from Vande Bharat train services in April-May 2026

CHENNAI: Southern Railway earned Rs 162.96 crore from Vande Bharat train services during April and May of the 2026-27 financial year, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
With 15.21 lakh passengers travelling on the premium trains during the two-month period, it marked a significant increase over the corresponding period last year.
The revenue is higher than the Rs 119.52 crore earned from 11.41 lakh passengers during April and May of the 2025-26 financial year, marking an increase of Rs 43.44 crore.
Vande Bharat trains are being operated to connect major cities across India. Southern Railway, which comprises the Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem, Palakkad and Tiruvananthapuram divisions, introduced its first Vande Bharat service between Chennai and Mysuru in 2022.
At present, Southern Railway operates Vande Bharat trains on routes including Chennai Central-Mysuru, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli, Chennai Central-Vijayawada, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil, Madurai-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Tiruvananthapuram.