Much-awaited Chennai-Rameswaram Vande Bharat roll out likely by September-October

Efforts are under way to revive discussions with the Tamil Nadu government on the Dhanushkodi rail link destroyed in the 1964 cyclone.

The Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh, who inspected the ongoing station redevelopment works at Rameswaram on Thursday, said only about 4-5 per cent of work is pending and the station is expected to be commissioned by the end of September, an event the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely attend.

The Chennai–Rameswaram Vande Bharat service is likely to be introduced in September or October, he confirmed, adding that the final route is yet to be decided. The Southern Railway is also planning to introduce more long-distance trains to Rameswaram, he noted.