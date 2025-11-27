Southern Railway conducts high-speed trial run on Jolarpettai-Coimbatore section

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway successfully conducted a high-speed trial run in the Jolarpettai-Coimbatore (286 km) section on Thursday. The trial was conducted as part of the efforts to enhance the maximum permissible speeds across important corridors, said a press release issued by the Southern Railway.

As part of the ongoing initiative to upgrade the sectional speed from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph, a series of mandatory trial runs are being undertaken in both directions of the section.

In Thursday’s trial, a special train formation from Dr MGR Chennai Central started in the morning and reached Coimbatore by noon, attaining a maximum speed of 145 kmph enroute. The return run (Coimbatore-Jolarpettai) was also conducted the same day.

Parameters such as lateral and vertical accelerations, track geometry, stability of rolling stock, oscillation behaviour and interaction with curves, turnouts and gradients, were recorded during the trial. These measurements form the basis for assessing the safety and fitness of the track and rolling stock for higher speeds.

Once the section is formally certified fit for 130 kmph operations, passengers will benefit from reduced travel time, while the trains will gain improved operational efficiency, enabling better utilisation of rolling stock and easing network congestion.

Earlier, speed enhancement works (110 to 130 kmph) were completed in Chennai Central-Gudur (134 km), Chennai Central-Arakkonam-Renigunta (134.78 km) and Arakkonam-Jolarpettai (144.54 km) sections, totalling 415 km.

To improve mobility, the Southern Railway over the past three years raised the speed of all feasible sections spanning 2,794 km from the earlier 80/90/100 kmph to 110 kmph.

In the financial year 2026-27, speed enhancement works will be taken up on major sections spanning 711 km, which will include Chennai Egmore-Villupuram, Villupuram-Vriddhachalam, and Vridhhachalam-Tiruchchirappalli sections, said the release.