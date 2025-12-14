Southern Railway begins works to facilitate track doubling in Thoothukudi-Milavittan section

MADURAI: Major yard improvement works will be taken up by the Southern Railway of Madurai division at Thoothukudi and Milavittan from December 15 to 23 as part of the preparations for introducing double-line train operations between these two stations. The project aims to enhance the efficiency, safety and capacity of train movements in this busy stretch.

At Thoothukudi, the yard layout is being completely reorganised, and the existing signalling system will be replaced with a modern, quicker and safer arrangement.

The first platform is being extended by 63 metres (from the present 532 m to 595 m), and a new long platform line, 579 metres, is being created to comfortably receive full-length trains. The stabling line and pit line are being extended to handle 22-coach LHB rakes, and additional tracks are being provided to ease engine movement. A tower wagon shed, a small siding and upgraded level crossing gates with electrically operated lifting barriers are also part of the work, a statement said.

At Milavittan, the yard is being upgraded to match the requirements of double-line operations up to Thoothukudi. The signalling arrangements are being modernised, and the internal tracks are being rearranged to facilitate smoother entry and exit of trains. A long siding is being developed for track machines, and a 750-metre shunting track is being added to handle long rakes without affecting mainline operations.

Sick lines are being extended, a dedicated wagon maintenance line is being created, and new engine parking and escape lines are being developed. The goods line is being extended with concrete surfacing on both sides for safer handling, and a long goods platform is being constructed. With these improvements, Milavittan Yard will be able to manage train movements more efficiently and with enhanced safety.

Once completed, these works will bring significant benefits to both stations. Thoothukudi will gain additional capacity to receive and maintain full-length trains, while Milavittan will see major improvements in operational flexibility and rake management.

The upgraded Thoothukudi–Milavittan section will support smoother, faster and safer train operations, improving both passenger and freight services and strengthening the overall performance of the Madurai division.