Southern Railway announces special trains for Republic Day to clear extra rush, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of express special trains to clear extra rush of passengers in light of Republic Day.

1. Train No. 06057 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram North special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 pm on January 24 (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 6.05 pm, the following day (1 Service).

2. In return the direction, Train No. 06058 Thiruvananthapuram North - Dr MGR Chennai Central special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 8.20 pm on January 26 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.00 pm, the following (1 Service).

3. Train No. 06053 Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Superfast special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.40 pm on January 24 (Friday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.00 noon. the following day (1 Service)

4. Train No. 06054 Kanniyakumari - Tambaram Superfast special will leave Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on January 26 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 8.30 am, the next day (1 Service)

Advance reservations for the above special trains will open shortly, a release issued by Southern Railway said.