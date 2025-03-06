Southern Railway announces special trains for Holi festival; check details

CHENNAI: Three pairs of special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Holi festival, said a Southern Railway release.

1. Train 06077 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi bi-weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station at 11.45 pm on March 8 and 12 (Saturday and Wednesday) and reach Santragachi at 7.15 pm on the third day (2 services).

2. Train 06078 Santragachi-Dr MGR Chennai Central bi-weekly special will leave at 9 am on March 10 and 14 (Monday & Friday) and reach Central station at 3.30 pm the next day (2 services).

3. Train 06055 Podanur-Barauni weekly special will leave Podanur at 11.45 am on March 8and 15 (Saturday) and reach Barauni at 2.30 pm on the third day (2 services).

4. Train 06056 Barauni-Podanur weekly special will leave Barauni at 11.45 pm on March 11 and 18 (Tuesday) and reach Podanur at 3.45 am on the fourth day (2 Services).

5. Train 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.15 pm on March 7 and 14 (Friday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8.40 pm on the third day (2 services).

6. Train 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram North special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.10 am on March 10 and 17 (Monday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.15 pm on the third day (2 Services).

Advance reservations for the above special trains are open from Southern Railway end, the release added.