Southern Railway announces special trains between Tirupattur, Chinnasalem and Salem for NEET re-test

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate special trains between Tirupattur-Salem and Chinnasalem-Salem on Sunday to facilitate students appearing for the NEET re-test.
The railway administration said the special services have been arranged to help candidates travel conveniently to examination centres in Salem.
Services from Tirupattur, Chinnasalem
According to Salem Railway Division, the special train from Tirupattur will leave at 7.45 am on Sunday and reach Salem at 10.45 am.
Similarly, the special train from Chinnasalem will depart at 10 am and arrive in Salem at 11.20 am.
NEET re-test on Sunday
The special trains are being operated in view of the NEET re-test scheduled to be held across the country on Sunday. Railway officials said the services are intended to ensure hassle-free travel for students appearing for the examination.