Southern Railway announces special trains between Nagercoil and Madgaon

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Nagercoil and Madgaon (Goa) to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 06083 Nagercoil – Madgaon Junction Express Special will leave Nagercoil at 11.40 am on December 23, 30 and January 6 (Tuesday) and reach Madgaon at 8.50 am, the next day (three services).

In return direction, Train No 06084 Madgaon Jn – Nagercoil Express Special will leave Madgaon Jn at 10.15 am on December 24, 31 and January 7(Wednesday) and reach Nagercoil at 11.00 am, the next day (three services).

Coach composition will be of two AC three tier coaches, 15 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the festival special trains will open at 8 am on December 4 (Thursday) from Southern Railway end, added the statement.