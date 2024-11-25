Southern Railway announces revision of composition of express trains on temporary basis; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced revision in composition of coaches of several express trains on a temporary basis.

Train no 22697/22698 Hubballi - Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express one general second class coach will be added in place of one sleeper class coach from Hubballi from December 28 to January 18 and from Dr MGR Chennai Central from December 29 to January 19.

Train no 17311/17312 Hubballi - Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express one general second class coach will be added in place of one sleeper class coach from Hubballi from December 26 to January 16 and from Dr MGR Chennai Central from December 27 to January 17.

The coach composition of the trains after the revision will be one AC first class cum AC two tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, three AC three tier

coaches, two AC three tier economy coaches, five sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

Train no 16527/16528 Yesvantpur – Kannur – Yesvantpur Junction Express two general second class coaches will be added in place of one sleeper class coach from Yesvantpur from December 29 to January 23 and from Kannur from December 30 to January 24.

The coach composition after the revision will be one AC two tier coach, five AC three tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second class

coaches, one second class cum luggage coach (Disabled friendly) and one generator cum brake van, said a Southern Railway statement.