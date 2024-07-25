Southern Railway announces revision of composition of express trains; check details

CHENNAI: The composition of Train No 12376/12375 Jasidih Jn – Tambaram – Jasidih Jn Superfast Express will run with revised composition from Jasidih Jn from 20 November and from Tambaram from 23 November.



The revised coach Composition will be two AC two tier coaches, six AC three tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) -amp; one luggage cum brake van, said a Southern Railway statement.

The composition of train no 12688/12687 Chandigarh – Madurai Jn.– Chandigarh Superfast Express will run with revised composition from Chandigarh from 22 November and from Madurai Jn from 24 November.

The revised coach Composition will be of one AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, two AC three tier economy coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.