Southern Railway announces full cancellation of Antyodaya Express for 10 days

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of the Antyodaya Express train between Tambaram and Nagercoil for 10 days due to track development works.

According to the Southern Railway statement, the Antyodaya Express train (20691) between Tambaram - Nagercoil from July 23 to July 31 and the Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya Express train (20692) from July 22 to July 31 will be completely cancelled.