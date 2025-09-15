Southern Railway announces extension of special trains to Odisha, Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the extension of several special train services operated by South Western Railway and East Coast Railway, benefiting passengers in Tamil Nadu with continued connectivity to Bengaluru and Sambalpur.

The East Coast Railway has also announced an extension of the Sambalpur–Erode Special from September 17 to November 28.

Train no. 08311 will continue to leave Sambalpur at 11.35 am on Wednesdays and reach Erode at 8.30 pm the next day.

Return service, train no. 08312, will depart Erode at 2.45 pm on Fridays and reach Sambalpur the following evening at 11.15 pm.

SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North specials

The special train will now run till the end of December. Train no. 06523 from Bengaluru on Mondays and its return, Train No. 06524, on Tuesdays, will continue from September 22 to December 30.

The Wednesday service from Bengaluru (train no. 06547) and its return on Thursdays (train no. 06548) have also been extended from September 17 to December 25.

Train no. 06555 will depart Bengaluru on Fridays between October 3 and December 26, and return service train no. 06556 will be running on Sundays from October 5 to December 28.

Officials clarified that all trains will maintain their existing timings, stoppages and coach composition, and advance reservations are already open.