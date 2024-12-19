Southern Railway announces cancellation of multiple train services; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the cancellation of several express trains, including those operated from Tambaram for operational reasons.

Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram Special scheduled to leave Tambaram at 5.00 pm on December 26 and 28; Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram Special scheduled to leave Ramanathapuram at 10.55am on December 27and 29 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 06190 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram Superfast Special scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 5.35 am hrs on December 27, 28, 29, 31 and Train No. 06191 Tambaram – Tiruchchirappalli Special scheduled to leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on December 27, 28, 29, 31 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06041 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli Special scheduled to leave Mangaluru Jn at 7.30 pm on December 26 and 28; Train No. 06042 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Jn Special scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.40 pm on December 27 and 29, 2024 will be fully cancelled, a release issued by SR said.