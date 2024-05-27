South Western Railway announces permanent augmentation of express trains: check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has issued a notice regarding the permanent augmentation of Express trains, urging passengers to take heed and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

1. Train No. 16525/16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari - KSR Bengaluru Express will be permanently augmented with One AC Three Economy Coach Ex. KSR Bengaluru with effect from 26th May, 2024 and Ex. Kanniyakumari with effect from 29th May, 2024

2. Train No. 12633/12634 Kanniyakumari Chennai Egmore Kanniyakumari Express Express will be permanently augmented with One AC Three Economy Coach Ex. Kanniyakumari with effect from 27th May, 2024 and Ex. Chennai Egmore with effect from 28th May, 2024

The revised coach composition for the above special trains after augmentation will be 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches 1 AC Three Tier Economy Coach, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches, 1-Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

3. Train No. 16585/16586 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeswar - SMVT Bengaluru Express via Mangalore Jn and Mangaluru Central will be permanently augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach & Two Sleeper Class Coaches Ex. SMVT Bengaluru with effect from 28th May, 2024 & Ex. Murdeswar with effect from 29th May, 2024

The revised coach Composition for the above Special Trains after augmentation will be 1- AC First Class Coach, 1-AC Two Tier Coach, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 11- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

4. Train No. 16511/16512 KSR Bengaluru Kannur KSR Bengaluru will be permanently augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach Ex. KSR Bengaluru with effect from 28th May, 2024 & Ex. Kannur with effect from 29th May, 2024

The revised coach composition for the above special train after augmentation will be 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 11- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

5. Train No. 22677/22678 Yesvantpur Kochuveli -Yesvantpur Express will be permanently augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach Ex. Yesvantpur with effect from 30th May, 2024 and Ex. Kannur with effect from 31st May, 2024

The revised coach Composition for the above Special Trains after augmentation will be 1 AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 16- AC Three Tier Coaches, 1- Pantry Car & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans