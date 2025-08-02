South Western Railway announces more special trains from TN for Onam

CHENNAI: To manage the Onam and festival season rush, the South Western Railway will operate special weekly express trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North via key Tamil Nadu stations

The first set of specials will run on Mondays and Tuesdays. The SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North train will depart at 7.25 p.m. on August 11, 18, 25 and September 1, 8, 15 and reach its destination at 1.15 p.m. the next day. In return, the train from Thiruvananthapuram North will leave at 3.15 p.m. on August 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 9, 16, reaching SMVT Bengaluru the next morning at 8.30 a.m.

A second service will operate mid-week. Trains will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.25 p.m. on August 13, 27 and September 3 (Wednesdays), reaching Thiruvananthapuram North by 1.15 p.m. the next day. The return journey is scheduled at 3.15 p.m. on August 14, 28 and September 4 (Thursdays), arriving in Bengaluru the next morning.

Both specials will pass through Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Podanur (Coimbatore), Palakkad, and multiple stops in Kerala.