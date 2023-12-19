South TN floods: Indian Navy, Airforce undertake relief measures

CHENNAI: In response to the flood situations in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Navy, Airforce undertook relief measures based on the request of the government.



Indian Naval Station Parundhu in Ramanathapuram operated an ALH helicopter on 19th December, for two hours to drop 150 Kg of flood relief material to the passengers stranded at Srivaikundam railway station in the Tuticorin district.

Two Dornier aircrafts of the Indian Navy have been positioned at Madurai airport to transport relief material to Tuticorin Airport. First batch of relief material (410 Kg) was landed at Tuticorin Airport by today morning. Second batch of relief supplies (approx 3.5 Tonnes) would be taken at Tuticorin on Dec 20. Air sorties could not be undertaken to landed second batch of supplies at Tuticorin due to unfavourable weather.

Two flood relief teams (one each from INS Kattabomman and Chennai) comprising 10 personnel are deployed in flood affected area. The teams have rescued over 150 people so far and distributed relief material to around 250 families.

In addition to this a Dornier Aircraft, ALH helicopters and First Response Team are being continuously deployed to render assistance to the affected people from the Indian Navy.

Indian Airforce Station Sulur flew two Advanced Light Helicopters to carry relief material of 1.6 tonnes (approx) and dropped in the flood affected area.

On operation, the relief team also rescued four persons including one pregnant lady and a baby aged 1.5 yrs. All four were winched up and brought to Madurai.

Over 1000 people rescued by Defence Forces, including 165 from Indian Coast Guard.