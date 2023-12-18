Begin typing your search...
South TN floods: Guv Ravi to chair emergency meeting
His scheduled visit to Varanasi for Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Tuesday, December 19 stands cancelled, reports added.
CHENNAI: Considering the flood-hit situation in southern districts, Governor R N Ravi would chair an emergency meeting with the heads of NDRF, Navy, Defence, railway and other Central agencies on Tuesday in Raj Bhavan to discuss relief and rescue operations.
