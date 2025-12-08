SOP for translocation of jumbos in Tamil Nadu to be framed

CHENNAI: Following the recent death of two translocated elephants, the state forest department has constituted an expert committee to develop a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for elephant translocation to safely capture and translocate elephants that enter human habitations.

The state-level expert committee will be headed by the director of the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), A Udhayan and will have six other members. The Committee has been allowed to co-opt additional domain experts from institutions, behavioural ecologists and GIS specialists as required.

As per a government release, the committee will assess and review recent deaths of translocated elephants -- Radhakrishnan and Rolex -- and evaluate current protocols in alignment with national and global scientific guidelines, and identify areas requiring strengthening.

The committee will also formulate a detailed, implementable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for capture, translocation, and release of wild animals, especially elephants, apart from ensuring that the Standard Operating Procedure is of a standard suitable for consideration as a national model for India. The Committee will submit its report and draft SOP within two months.

On November 18, elephant Radhakrishnan died after an accidental fall in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, and on November 26, elephant Rolex met a similar fate in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Both animals were translocated due to their involvement in human-animal conflict incidents.

"In recent months, the deaths of two translocated wild elephants after their release have raised concerns regarding existing protocols. While the causes of death are under evaluation, these incidents underline the need for a comprehensive, science-based review of the procedures governing capture, handling, translocation, release, and post-release monitoring of wild animals, especially elephants," Supriya Sahu, forest department secretary, said.

She added that the state government aims to establish a scientifically rigorous and ecologically sensitive framework for wildlife translocation, contributing to both State and national conservation leadership.