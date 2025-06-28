Soon, TN will be charging 50% more power tariff than Maharashtra, Anbumani slams State govt's mismanagement

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Maharashtra government has announced to reduce power tariff by 26 per cent in the next 5 years, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has, on the contrary, increased the tariff by 42 per cent due to mismanagement.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Dravidian model government has already increased the power tariff by 39.81 per cent. "In a few days, the tariff will be increased by 3.16 per cent. After the power tariff in Tamil Nadu was hiked in 2022, Tangedco has earned an additional Rs 41,500 crore each year. If the State government increases the tariff at the same rate and Maharashtra reduces the tariff as per the announcement, the tariff in Tamil Nadu would be 50 per cent higher than in Maharashtra after 5 years," he added.

Saying that administrative ability is the reason for decreasing tariffs in Maharashtra and a lack of it for increasing tariffs in Tamil Nadu, Anbumani pointed out that Tangedco procured 917.6 crore units of electricity for Rs 13,179 crore in 2022-23, which is Rs 14.36 per unit. “DMK government is increasing the tariff to manage losses accrued while procuring power," he said.

Warning that the people affected by the DMK's ‘tyranny’ will teach a befitting lesson in the upcoming election, Anbumani assured that the future coalition government, in which the PMK will be a part, will reduce the power tariff by 25 per cent.