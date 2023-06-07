Soon, scan & pay at Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at eliminating cash transactions at its counters, Tasmac is planning to make available QR code-based payment for consumers. Top government officials claim the move will also bring in better transparency and could curb MRP violations to an extent.

“Tipplers have something to cheer about as QR code-based transaction helps them make payment even if they are not carrying hard cash,” an informed source told DT Next.

The Excise and Prohibition Department’s move to try BHIM QR code transactions also comes against consumer outcry against overcharging by salesmen at Tasmac outlets.

Tasmac had planned to introduce the QR code payment a couple of years ago, but had to shelve plans due to COVID outbreak, the source said.

A senior official told DT Next that there was a discussion at a recent review meeting attended by high-level authorities for the introduction of a new online method of payment.

The QR code payment is expected to be introduced on a pilot basis in urban areas, he said adding, “the Point of Sales (POI) machines will continue to exist in the liquor outlets”.

The official said in first phase, the QR payment method will be introduced in select outlets in Chennai and other metro cities. “The introduction of QR code payment may be announced soon,” he claimed.

The official said each outlet would have at least one QR code, which would contain the shop number and the area.

“The consumers will have proof of the payment and which shop the amount was transacted,” he said.

The official said if a salesman demands more than MRP, a complaint could be lodged with the proof stored in the Android phone. On those without Android phones, the official said there would be separate monitoring mechanisms including frequent inspection to check the MRP violations.

“The government tried point-of-sale machines, but still customers are charged higher. Only stern action will stop salesmen from charging more,” said S Arogiaraj (name changed), a regular consumer.