Soon, quota for disabled in civic bodies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the Local Bodies Acts would be suitably amended during the ensuing session of the Assembly to ensure representation to the differently abled in the urban and rural local bodies in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of Rs 211-crore Periyar government multi-super specialty hospital at Periyar Nagar in his Kolathur constituency Thursday evening, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, will be suitably amended during the Assembly session so that due representation can be given to differently abled people in civic councils on appointment basis.

The amendment would ensure the participation of differently abled people and their voice would echo in local bodies, the chief minister added, describing the move as his birthday gift to the people and that it would empower the differently abled, who still remain marginalised. State ministers EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu, Chennai corporation mayor R Priya, MPs and MLAs of Chennai also took part in the event.