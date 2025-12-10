Sonia Gandhi guiding light of INDIA, says CM Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, lauding her “selfless public journey” and “upholding secularism and constitutional values”.

In a post on X, Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values.”

Highlighting her influence in national politics, DMK president further said, “May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA.”