Some trains partially cancelled in south TN

CHENNAI: In view of the traffic blockade in Tirunelveli–Seydunganallur, Tirunelveli–Cheranmahadevi and Virudhunagar-Sivakasi section of Madurai division from October 3 to 5, several trains will be partially cancelled and rescheduled.

Train No 16731 Palakkad–Tiruchendur Express leaving Palakkad at 6.00 hrs and train No 16732 Tiruchendur–Palakkad Express leaving Tiruchendur at 12.20 hrs on October 3 and 4 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti. Train No 06684 Sengottai–Tirunelveli Express Special leaving Sengottai at 10.00 hrs and train No 06887 Tirunelveli–Sengottai Express Special leaving Tirunelveli at 13.50 hrs on October 3 and 4 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Cheranmahadevi.

Train No 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs on October 3 and 4 will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12.15 hrs (Late by 40 minutes). Train No 06664 Sengottai–Madurai Express Special scheduled to leave Sengottai at 12.10 hrs on October 5 will be rescheduled to leave Sengottai at 13.50 hrs (Late by 1 hour 40 minutes), a statement said.