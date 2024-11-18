Software sector set to boom in Thanjavur; City ready for air connectivity

TIRUCHY: As proper transport connectivity would boost industrial sectors in any form, Thanjavur is getting ready for air connectivity which will certainly play out a favourable scenario for any industry, particularly the IT sector.

The proposed air connectivity, the entire space in the Tidel Neo Thanjavur, and the mini IT park designed to cater to the dynamic needs of startups and IT ventures alike have been filled by the firms which have targeted to employ the youths from the rural background.

Tidel Neo Thanjavur, which is located at Pillayarpatti village in Thanjavur is spread over 3.4 acres of land with 55,000 sq ft built-up area with state of art amenities meticulously crafted to empower businesses. Located just 1.8 km from Thanjavur's new bus stand, TIDEL Neo Thanjavur provides unparalleled accessibility.

At least 3 lakh educated youths from Delta districts move to urban areas in search of jobs every year.

If job opportunities are readily available locally, these youth would prefer to stay back as those who have completed even BSc can get a job based on the requirement. With the cost of living affordable in the Delta, many youngsters opt to stay back and get into the jobs available in the IT sector here.

“The Tier 3 cities like Thanjavur play as an entry gate to the software firms as the youth get associated with the work atmosphere. Moreover, the average package is between Rs 30,000 and 1 lakh, and these youngsters are content with the package they receive and prefer to stay in their locality. The facilities arranged by the State government would encourage the software firms to opt for these Tier 3 cities for their new ventures,” T Palanisamy, Vice president, Inforios Software Technologies who has been operating in the centre in Thanjavur for several years.

Palanisamy said that the new airport would play a pivotal role in industrial development in Thanjavur and the adjacent districts as the first priority of the companies is connectivity.

Now that the air connectivity to Thanjavur is proposed and the works have commenced, the region will develop in various aspects.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa recently met the Defence Secretary and Secretary of Civil Aviation to discuss this matter and requested the Centre to expedite the work on establishing the Thanjavur Airforce station as a civil aviation enclave.

Officials said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has 26.5 acres of land at Thanjavur airport and the AAI and the IAF signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual exchange of the existing land. The IAF has also handed over the land to the AAI. It is proposed that a new domestic passenger terminal building will be constructed by the AAI to provide passenger air connectivity to enable flight operations. At the same time, the AAI has sought the State government to construct a four-lane approach road for facilitating the airport.

With the realisation of the airport in Thanjavur, the IT sector would flourish, said the officials.

“Already the entire space in the Tidel Neo has been occupied and there is a plan for the expansion of the IT park to a new venue.

