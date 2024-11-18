New IT parks and Tidel parks to come up at Karur, Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: The success story of IT parks and Tidel parks in Tiruchy and Thanjavur has had a positive impact on adjacent Delta districts like Karur and Pudukkottai.

The elected members of the respective districts have approached Chief Minister MK Stalin to sanction IT parks in both districts. While the land allocation is almost over in Karur, a detailed project report is being readied in Pudukkottai.

On Saturday while addressing the party workers in Karur, Minister V Senthilbalaji said the educated youth have been travelling to other states and districts for employment in various fields, particularly in the software industry.

“Hereafter the youth from Karur need not travel to other districts and states for want of jobs as the Chief Minister has sanctioned a Tidel mini-park to Karur and the works for identifying land has already commenced and soon, the Chief Minister would lay the foundation to launch works,” said the Minister.

Senthilbalaji believed that the Tidel parks have become a hit among educated youth as they can get jobs in their native place. He also said that, with the inauguration of Tidel Park, the Minister said Karur district, which is noted for industry and manufacturing, would also become an IT hub.

Similarly, in Pudukkottai, the Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla convened a meeting on November 13 to prepare a project report for the Tidel Park which would facilitate employment to the educated youth.

Abdulla told the participants that Tidel Park is the need of the hour as it not only promotes job opportunities for freshers but also paves the way for youth who are willing to come back to their native district and settle here.

While speaking, S Jayaprakash, a social activist who also took part in the meeting said, that since the identification of land would be easier and the government-owned lands are plenty in Pudukkottai and the Tidel park would support the youngsters finding a fitting job from their local area which would be beneficial to them as well as the family.