Soft-toned Nainar summoned to Delhi as 2026 poll work lacks momentum, hint insiders

CHENNAI: Amid rising political friction in Tamil Nadu, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran’s unexpected dash to New Delhi on Tuesday has triggered speculation within the party’s ranks. His back-to-back meetings with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fuelled the perception that the national leadership has begun a pointed review of the State unit’s functioning ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, the sudden visit follows a detailed assessment reportedly submitted by Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Arvind Menon, flagging concerns over what he described as Nainar’s “poor performance,” his inability to accelerate organisational growth, and his noticeably softer stance towards both the ruling DMK and ally AIADMK. Several leaders claim the high command is dissatisfied with the pace of the state unit’s expansion since Nainar took charge.

“Menon has clearly stated that Nainar has failed to build momentum for the BJP or implement the broader strategy designed for Tamil Nadu. Instead of consolidating the party’s base independently, he often prioritises AIADMK’s concerns in alliance matters,” a senior leader, privy to the developments, told DT Next, insisting that the national leadership expects “far more aggression and visibility” from the state president.

Insiders say Nainar’s visit was primarily to receive a direct message from the high command and to prepare him for a sharper, more outcome-driven phase of political mobilisation. The leadership, they added, has conveyed that he must intensify outreach across districts, strengthen booth committees, and significantly raise his public engagement metrics to meet the BJP’s 2026 growth targets.

At the same time, discussions have begun on forming a high-level seat-sharing delegation that will include national leaders and will take charge of negotiations with the AIADMK. Alongside this, the party is working to finalise preliminary seat-sharing numbers before Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Tamil Nadu in December, where the BJP hopes to secure 30–40 seats, against the AIADMK’s current inclination to offer around 25.

Despite the internal murmurs, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy downplayed the developments, calling the visit “routine.”

He said, “BJP leaders regularly meet the high command. Our alliance with the AIADMK remains strong, and Nainar is performing effectively. There is no question of weak leadership or dissatisfaction. These speculations have no basis.”