Social media star ‘Biryani’ Abirami, serving life sentence for murdering her children, denied bail

A division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumaar observed that, at this stage, it was not a fit case for suspension of the sentence and refused to grant bail to Abirami, dismissing her petition.

The court adjourned the main appeal to November 4.

According to the prosecution, Abirami, a "reels star" known as ‘Biryani Abirami’, began an affair with Meenatchisundaram, a biryani delivery man from a shop frequented by her family. When their affair was exposed, Meenatchisundaram allegedly pressured her to eliminate her family.

In September 2018, Abirami mixed sleeping pills in their milk. While her husband Vijay (30) and son Ajay survived the initial dose, her daughter Karnika died.