Social media star ‘Biryani’ Abirami, serving life sentence for murdering her children, denied bail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by ‘Biryani’ Abirami, a social media personality who was awarded life sentence for murdering her four-year-old daughter and six-year-old son in 2018, seeking suspension of the jail term and grant of bail.
A division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumaar observed that, at this stage, it was not a fit case for suspension of the sentence and refused to grant bail to Abirami, dismissing her petition.
The court adjourned the main appeal to November 4.
According to the prosecution, Abirami, a "reels star" known as ‘Biryani Abirami’, began an affair with Meenatchisundaram, a biryani delivery man from a shop frequented by her family. When their affair was exposed, Meenatchisundaram allegedly pressured her to eliminate her family.
In September 2018, Abirami mixed sleeping pills in their milk. While her husband Vijay (30) and son Ajay survived the initial dose, her daughter Karnika died.
The next morning, she allegedly smothered the drowsy boy with a pillow. She then hid both bodies and waited to kill Vijay when he returned from work.
But as he returned late, Abirami abandoned her plan. Instead, she met Meenatchisundaram, pawned her wedding chain, and fled with him to Kanniyakumari.
Vijay discovered the bodies the next day and alerted the police. Based on his complaint, the Kundrathur police launched an investigation.
Delivering the verdict in July 2025, Principal District and Sessions Court, Kancheepuram, judge Pa U Chemmal had observed that "life imprisonment alone is insufficient" and that they "must remain in prison for their natural lives."
The court sentenced them to three consecutive life sentences under different sections, in addition to a fine of Rs 15,000.
Challenging the order, Abirami filed a petition before the High Court seeking suspension of her sentence and grant of bail.