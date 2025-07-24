TN court gives life term to Insta star 'Biryani Abirami' and lover for killing her two kids

CHENNAI: In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the Kancheepuram Principal Sessions Court sentenced Abirami (32) and her lover Meenatchisundaram (35) to rigorous life imprisonment until death for the brutal 2018 murders of Abirami's two young children. The court also imposed fines and condemned police lapses during the trial.

Judge Beeju Chemmal convicted the pair on multiple charges related to the murders of Abirami's daughter Karnika (4) and son Ajay (6). Rejecting Abirami's plea for leniency citing her 7 years in jail and aged parents, the judge declared, "Life imprisonment alone is insufficient... They must remain in prison for their natural lives." Each received three consecutive life sentences under different sections plus a Rs. 15,000 fine. Failure to pay incurs an additional 3-year sentence.

Abirami, a local social media "reels star" known as "Biryani Abirami" for her online food obsession, began an affair with Meenatchisundaram, a biryani delivery man from a shop frequented by the family. When their affair was exposed, Meenatchisundaram allegedly pressured Abirami to eliminate her family.

In September 2018, Abirami laced her family's milk with sleeping pills. While her husband Vijay (30) and son Ajay survived the initial dose, daughter Karnika died. The next morning, Abirami smothered the drowsy Ajay with a pillow. She then hid both bodies and waited to murder Vijay upon his return from work.

When Vijay returned late, Abirami abandoned her plan. Instead, she met Meenatchisundaram, pawned her wedding chain, and fled with him to Kanyakumari. Vijay discovered the bodies the next day and alerted police.

Judge Pa. U Chemmal reprimanded the Kundrathur Inspector for delayed court production of the accused, dismissing the officer's excuse about his child's health as unacceptable.

The judge expressed anger that Abirami was brought to court with her face covered by a shawl (dupatta), warning police that it posed a suicide risk and must never be repeated.

The case, stemmed from Abirami's affair with Meenatchisundaram, began over biryani deliveries and escalated despite family objections. The verdict drew a large crowd to the Kanchipuram court.