Social Justice Hostels to be ready soon: Minister Mathiventhan

TIRUCHY: The Social Justice hostels, which are under construction, would be completed within a few months, and they would be opened for the students soon, said the State Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare T Mathiventhan, here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing works of the Social Justice hostel to the tune of Rs 15 crore at Raja Colony in Tiruchy, the minister Mathiventhan said, the hostel, which could accommodate 250 girl students, would be completed within a couple of months. Similarly, the Social Justice Hostel for Men is also under way at Panjapur.

“These hostels would have world-class facilities. With similar facilities, hostels are under construction across the state, while the existing hostels would undergo maintenance,” he said.

He further said that these hostels would have separate rooms with attached bathrooms, a library, study halls, and internet connectivity would also be ensured. This apart, the kitchens would be established with proper facilities.

“The inmates could approach the officials for the grievances and they would be rectified at the earliest”, he added.

Tiruchy Collector V Saravanan and other officials accompanied the minister.