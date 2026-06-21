Smarting from Assembly poll setback, TVK fields Palaniswami’s relative in his native Edappadi

Payback time for TVK

Now, after the TVK’s surprise victory, there is a new face to take on AIADMK and Palaniswami in Edappadi. And she is from his own family.

On Saturday, among the hundreds of people who joined the TVK in the presence of ministers Aadhav Arjuna and KA Sengottaiyan was Menaka Balakrishnan, Palaniswami’s cousin sister’s daughter. Though there were former ministers, MLAs, and even actor Mansoor Ali Khan who uses controversial comments to ensure his presence in the media, Menaka was the highlight of the induction event.