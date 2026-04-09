2026 TN elections | TVK has no poll candidate at EPS’s Edappadi

The nominations of TVK’s primary candidate, M Arun Kumar, as well as a substitute nominee, were both rejected by election authorities, dealing a setback to the party. With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Thursday, the final list of candidates for the constituency does not include a TVK representative.

The development is particularly significant as Edappadi is the home constituency of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. “The absence of a TVK candidate in this crucial constituency is likely to influence the electoral dynamics in the region,” said a disappointed TVK functionary.

According to officials, Arun Kumar’s nomination was rejected due to multiple discrepancies, including an insufficient number of proposers. Although election authorities provided time to rectify the issues, the party functionaries could not reach him during the crucial period.