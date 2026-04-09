2026 TN elections | TVK has no poll candidate at EPS’s Edappadi

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is challenging the ruling DMK and principal Opposition party AIADMK, is caught in an embarrassing situation of not having a candidate in Edappadi constituency after nominations submitted by its main candidate and even dummy candidates were rejected.
The nominations of TVK’s primary candidate, M Arun Kumar, as well as a substitute nominee, were both rejected by election authorities, dealing a setback to the party. With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Thursday, the final list of candidates for the constituency does not include a TVK representative.
The development is particularly significant as Edappadi is the home constituency of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. “The absence of a TVK candidate in this crucial constituency is likely to influence the electoral dynamics in the region,” said a disappointed TVK functionary.
According to officials, Arun Kumar’s nomination was rejected due to multiple discrepancies, including an insufficient number of proposers. Although election authorities provided time to rectify the issues, the party functionaries could not reach him during the crucial period.
The nominations of TVK’s primary candidate, M Arun Kumar, as well as a substitute nominee, were both rejected by election authorities due to multiple discrepancies, including an insufficient number of proposers
The withdrawal process is over, and data is being updated. The final list of candidates will be available by late Thursday night or Friday morning
– Election Commission of India official
Fearing that he was missing, party members even filed a police complaint. However, Arun Kumar reached out to the officials, clarifying that he was safe and at home.
Meanwhile, nearly 4,000 candidates are set to contest the election, following the completion of the withdrawal of nominations on Thursday evening.
Election officials said the final figures will be confirmed and published on Friday morning, after returning officers complete data consolidation and upload details on the ECI website.
"The withdrawal process is over, and data is being updated. The final list of candidates will be available by late Thursday night or Friday morning," an official said.
Karur has the highest number of accepted nominations (85), followed by Perambur (47). Kolathur and Paramathi-Velur have 41 accepted nominations each. On the lower side, Ambasamudram (5), Gudalur (SC) and Udhagamandalam (6 each), and Coonoor (7) have the least number of candidates.
The absence of a TVK candidate in this crucial constituency is likely to influence the electoral dynamics in the region
- A disappointed TVK functionary
The nomination process, which began on March 30, saw 7,599 nomination papers filed over four days. During scrutiny, about 2,460 nominations were rejected due to invalid or incomplete documentation.
Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest number of accepted nominations (85), followed by Perambur (47). Kolathur and Paramathi-Velur reported 41 accepted nominations each.
On the lower side, Ambasamudram (5), Gudalur (SC) and Udhagamandalam (6 each), and Coonoor (7) recorded the least number of candidates.
Nominations of several prominent leaders were accepted, including MK Stalin (Kolathur), Edappadi K Palaniswami (Edappadi), C Joseph Vijay (TVK), Seeman (NTK), Udhayanidhi Stalin, Premalatha Vijayakanth (DMDK), and senior Ministers such as Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu and I Periyasamy.
In comparison, the 2021 Assembly election saw 7,255 nominations filed, with 3,998 candidates ultimately contesting. Polling for the Assembly election is scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes to be held on May 4.