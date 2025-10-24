Sluices of Vaigai dam to open for irrigation today

MADURAI: To benefit farmers relying on irrigation, the state government has decided to release water from the Vaigai dam in Theni district on Friday. According to a statement, 346 mcft of water will be released from the dam for the benefit of farmers in Madurai and its neighboring Sivaganga district, who depend on 38,248 acres under irrigation, through PMC (Extension).

As per order, 200 cusecs of water will be released from Pulipatti shutter through 20 days.

Water level in the Vaigai dam, which has the maximum capacity of 71 feet, stood at 69.39 ft till 8 p.m., on Thursday, with an inflow of 2,083 cusecs and discharge of 400 cusecs through Vaigai river.