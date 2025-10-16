Sloth bear dies of electrocution in Kotagiri

COIMBATORE: A sloth bear died of electrocution after coming into contact with a snapped overhead electric wire in Kotagiri on Wednesday.

Some residents of Allamanai village near Aravenu noticed a male sloth bear lying dead on a snapped live wire. On receiving information, officials of the forest and electricity departments arrived and turned off power before retrieving the carcass of the animal.

It was then taken for a post-mortem. The bear had intruded into the residential neighbourhood in search of food and met with its tragic end. The live wire got snapped in heavy rains that lashed parts of the district all through the night, resulting in frequent power disruptions in the neighbourhood.

The snapped wires were rectified later by the electricity department.