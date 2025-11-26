Skip lavish birthday celebrations, help rain-hit districts: Udhayanidhi Stalin to party workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday appealed to his party workers to prioritise relief efforts in rain-affected southern districts of the state rather than hold lavish celebrations for his 48th birthday.

He acknowledged that party workers were planning birthday celebrations on November 27.

"While a birthday brings happiness in everyone's life, I am not keen on lavish celebrations," he said in a statement.

"Instead, I will be satisfied if you hold functions that combine policy work and public service for the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Udhayanidhi, also DMK Youth Wing secretary, called on party members to help the poor, persons with disabilities, transgender people, and other marginalised groups.

He said it would bring him additional joy if party workers plan small-scale events that showcase the achievements of the Dravidian Model government and the party's policies to the public.

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, he said the party is assisting citizens in filling out and submitting voter application forms.

"In this work, members of the Youth Wing must consider it their duty to work alongside party functionaries at every polling booth," he urged.

Udhayanidhi said he would welcome people visiting his residence, Kurinji Illam, to wish him, but requested them to avoid gold-laced shawls, bouquets, and similar gifts.

He suggested presenting books, black and red dhotis, or products made by Women's Self-Help Groups instead.

"The best birthday gift I expect is for everyone to work towards ensuring that Dravidian Model governance continues and our party leader (MK Stalin) remains CM on my next birthday," he said.

Born on November 27, 1977, Udhayanidhi became Deputy Chief Minister on September 28, 2024.