SK Prabhakar takes over as TNPSC chairman, will serve for up to 6 years

CHENNAI: SK Prabhakar IAS will take over the role of Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today. According to an order issued by the state Human Resources Department, with the approval of the Tamil Nadu Governor, Prabhakar will serve as chairman for a term of six years or until he reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first.

The position of TNPSC Chairman has been vacant since the retirement of K A Balachandran in 2022. Later, Governor R N Ravi previously rejected the state government’s recommendation of former DGP Sylendra Babu for the role over a year ago.

Earlier this February, the state government appointed five members for the TNPSC after a gap of three years.

(With inputs from bureau)