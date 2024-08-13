Senior IAS officer S K Prabhakar appointed TNPSC Chairperson

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appointed Senior IAS officer S K Prabhakar as the chairperson of Tamil Nadu Public services Commission (TNPSC).

Prabhakar will remain chairperson for a period of six years from the date of assuming office or till he attains 62 years age, an order issued by state Human Resources Department with the consent of Tamil Nadu governor said.

The post of TNPSC chairperson remains vacant for long after Governor Ravi refused to accept the nomination of former DGP Sylendra Babu for then post. Prabhakar has held several senior positions in the state government including the post of Commissioner of Revenue Administration he last held.