Six state-run universities in Tamil Nadu get business collaboration centres

CHENNAI: Six state-run universities in Tamil Nadu including University of Madras get business collaboration centres to facilitate internships and industry sponsored research projects for the students.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the modern university business collaboration centres have been established in the University of Madras, Alagappa University, Bharathidasan University, Bharathiyar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to facilitate internships, industry sponsored research projects, consultancy services, preserve and maintain biodiversity, and also get placements support.

"The campus placement activities for students would be regularly (twice in a year) carried out for UG and PG programme students", he said adding "the campus placement offers mainly three kinds of jobs namely core, dream and IT/ITES placements".

Stating that each centre will have a unique and novel industrial associateship scheme, which can enroll small, medium, large scale industries, research and development and educational institutions with the main aim to carry out industrial and institution combined activities.

The official said industrial training would be made mandatory for all UG students as per the latest curriculum. "This would give wide exposure about the various functions of the industries prior to the completion of their studies", he said.

Accordingly, the centres with assistance and coordination of various industries and departments will arrange Internship training to students, for Industrial exposure and comparative awareness of the state-of-art of the industrial requirements.

The official said other core activities of the centre include conducting programmes to improve presentation and communication skills, assertiveness, developing leadership attributes and enhancing the level of internal motivation of the students.

"Career information fairs will be conducted every year for students and parents at university level", he said adding "conducting campus interviews by collaborating with the industries and carrying out orientation programmes on industrial expectations for the benefit of students".

He said the centres will also organise seminars, symposia and workshops would be conducted on current topics of national interest to industrial personnel.