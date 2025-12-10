Six sheep killed by stray dogs in Tirupur

TIRUPUR: Six sheep died, and two were seriously injured after stray dogs attacked a herd in a fenced garden near Muthur in Tirupur district on Tuesday, triggering concern among farmers already troubled by frequent dog attacks in the region.

The incident happened at the farm of Muthappan (63) of Amaravathipalayam, who owns more than 10 sheep. He had released the animals for grazing on Tuesday morning when three dogs entered the fenced area and mauled eight goats.

Six died on the spot, while two were left bleeding with severe injuries. Revenue officials from Kangeyam inspected the location at 2 pm, and a veterinary team from the Mettupalayam GH conducted post-mortem examinations at 4 pm before burying the carcasses.