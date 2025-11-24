Six passengers killed, over 40 injured in two bus collision in Tenkasi

CHENNAI: Six passengers were killed and over 40 injured in a collision of two private buses in Tenkasi. The fatal accident occurred at around 11 am at Idaikal near Kadayanallur on Tenkasi-Sankarankovil road.

According to local sources, the accident was caused by a driver on the wrong side while overtaking.

On being alerted, Tenkasi SP S Aravind inspected the spot and held enquiries. The injured victims were rushed to Tenkasi GH by ambulance.

Forty six victims have been admitted to the hospital. Among the victims, ten suffered major injuries.

Details of the Deceased:

1. Vanaraj (67/25), 36-A, Vinayagar Temple Street, 4th Street, Tenkasi Puthukudi

2. Thenmozhi (55/25), W/o Venkatashwaran, Puliyamukku Street, Kadayanallur.

3. Malika (55/25), Puliyangudi.

4. Karpagavalli (32/25), near Sankarankovil.

5. Unknown Female — Aged about 50 years, wearing Yellow and Red Saree.

6. Unknown female aged about 50 wearing green saree and blouse.