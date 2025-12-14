Six girls suspended for drinking alcohol in Tirunelveli school

MADURAI: Six students of Class 9 from an aided girls' higher secondary school at Murugankurichi in Tirunelveli were suspended after a video of them drinking went viral on social media.

In the video, they are seen sitting on the floor within the school premises, pouring alcohol into disposable cups and drinking it. One of them recorded it on her cell phone, which leaked to social media, sources said.

Tirunelveli chief educational officer M Sivakumar said on Saturday that the Education department was aware of the viral video. Parents of the students were called for counselling.

Explanations from students were also sought by the administration. For now, they were allowed to take the half-yearly exam, which is underway.