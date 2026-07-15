Six escaped Chengalpattu govt home inmates secured in Coimbatore; search on for 5 more

On Monday night, the Race Course police in Coimbatore noticed three youth loitering at the railway station in a suspicious manner. On questioning, they were identified as among the escapees.

Based on information gathered during the inquiry, the police traced two more near the Vellalore bus stand and nabbed another from the same neighbourhood. All six were handed over to the Chengalpattu Taluk police.

"The teenagers rode to Thoppur in Dharmapuri district on three motorcycles that they had robbed shortly after escaping. We suspect they may have stolen additional vehicles along the way whenever they ran out of fuel, before eventually reaching Thoppur railway station. From there, they boarded a train and got down at Tirupur, before travelling onward to Coimbatore by another train,” said S Krishnamurthy, inspector of Chengalpattu Taluk police station.

The official said the statements they gave were incoherent and added that only a detailed inquiry after bringing them back to Chengalpattu would establish the exact sequence of events.

The 12 who escaped on Sunday night were from Chennai, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Theni, and other districts. One of them was secured from Chennai on Monday morning, while efforts are continuing to trace the remaining five.