12 fleeing from govt home in Chengalpattu rob bikes, phone; one held

The Government Observation Home at Athur, functioning under the Social Welfare department, houses over 80 young offenders aged between 18 and 21 from across Tamil Nadu and provides them with vocational training. A week ago, two groups of inmates clashed inside the home, leading to cases being registered against 19 inmates.



On Sunday around 7.30 pm, the inmates had watched a movie and were being served dinner. At that time, over 10 youths attacked two teachers and a warden, tied their hands and legs, snatched their mobile phones, and then assaulted the security guard at the entrance. They took the gate keys, unlocked the main gate and escaped from the premises.



After fleeing, the group intercepted motorists on the Chengalpattu-Oragadam Road, assaulted them and robbed three bikes, mobile phones and cash before escaping. Police investigation revealed that 12 inmates had escaped and they were from Chennai, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Theni and other districts. The injured teachers and the warden were admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

The police had launched an intensive search, conducting vehicle checks at the Chengalpattu bus stand, railway station, Paranur toll plaza and other junctions. Additional police force has been deployed at the observation home to strengthen security following the incident.



Meanwhile, one of the escaped youths was traced and arrested by a special police team in KK Nagar in Chennai, on Monday morning. He has been brought to Chengalpattu for further inquiry.

