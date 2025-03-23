Six police personnel given compulsory retirement over 2023 Marakkanam hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: Six police officers linked to the 2023 Marakkanam hooch tragedy, which resulted in multiple fatalities, have been compulsorily retired from service. The order was issued by Villupuram Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Disha Mittal as part of disciplinary measures in the long-pending illicit liquor case.

The affected officers include five personnel formerly stationed at the Marakkanam Police Station—Senthilkumar, Velu, Gunasekaran, Prabhu, and Muthukummar—alongside Arunan, an officer attached to the Kottakuppam Prohibition Enforcement. All six were serving in their respective roles at the time of the incident.

The 2023 tragedy, triggered by the consumption of toxic illicit liquor in Marakkanam, led to widespread public outrage and demands for accountability.

Authorities confirmed that the compulsory retirement order was finalized after a prolonged investigation into alleged dereliction of duty by the officers. Further legal and departmental actions in the case remain underway.