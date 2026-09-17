Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram congratulates CM Vijay on breakfast scheme expansion

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for expanding the breakfast scheme up to Class 8 and naming it after former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. The resolution was adopted at the Mandram’s state general council meeting held at Egmore here. A total of 11 resolutions were passed at the meeting.
State general secretary S Jagadish Sownder Murugan welcomed the gathering, while state deputy secretaries Bala Muniyappan and Ramachandran were present.
State executive committee member Kayal RS Ilavarasu delivered the presidential address. State president SRS Sabesh Aditan presented a report on the activities of the Mandram, while state treasurer M Naseer Ahmed submitted the annual report. State executive committee member Arumuga Nainar read out the resolutions.
The mandram also urged all its district, corporation, municipality, union and branch units to observe the 90th birth anniversary of Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on September 24 by garlanding his portrait and distributing welfare assistance to poor and needy people.
District presidents Bheemsingh, Manivannan, Neethisekar, Russell Nadar, Nagarajan, Aditan Rajan, Anbarasan and Sankaranarayanan, district secretaries Muruganandam, Mumbai Rajkumar, Parthasarathy and Suyambuthurai Pandian, and other office-bearers attended the meeting.