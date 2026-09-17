Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram congratulates CM Vijay on breakfast scheme expansion

The mandram also urged all its district, corporation, municipality, union and branch units to observe the 90th birth anniversary of Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on September 24 by garlanding his portrait and distributing welfare assistance to poor and needy people.

District presidents Bheemsingh, Manivannan, Neethisekar, Russell Nadar, Nagarajan, Aditan Rajan, Anbarasan and Sankaranarayanan, district secretaries Muruganandam, Mumbai Rajkumar, Parthasarathy and Suyambuthurai Pandian, and other office-bearers attended the meeting.