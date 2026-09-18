Sivakasi woman dies after saree gets caught in factory cutting machine

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Pandiammal, a resident of Sivakasi. She worked as a cutter at the paperboard manufacturing company.

On Friday morning (September 18), while Pandiammal was working at the factory, her saree accidentally got caught in the cutting machine, which pulled her into it.

Her hand was severed in the accident, and she died on the spot due to excessive blood loss.