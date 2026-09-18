Sivakasi woman dies after saree gets caught in factory cutting machine

CHENNAI: A woman died after her saree got caught in a cutting machine and pulled her into it at a paperboard manufacturing factory in Sivakasi on Friday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Pandiammal, a resident of Sivakasi. She worked as a cutter at the paperboard manufacturing company.
On Friday morning (September 18), while Pandiammal was working at the factory, her saree accidentally got caught in the cutting machine, which pulled her into it.
Her hand was severed in the accident, and she died on the spot due to excessive blood loss.
Sivakasi East police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They recovered her body and sent it to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for an autopsy.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident
On September 5, a worker named Madasamy (38) was killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Othayal village near Sattur, Virudhunagar district. He was preparing a mixture in a chemical mixing room when the blast occurred.
The Chinnathambi Fireworks factory where the blast occurred is co-owned by Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu's sister, Jayashakthi.
Jayashakthi, her daughter Selvamari and son-in-law Muraleeswaran, and factory manager Surya Prakash have been booked under four sections, including causing death by negligence and careless handling of explosives.
While Surya Prakash has been arrested by Sattur taluk police, the other three are absconding, according to a Maalaimalar report dated September 7.